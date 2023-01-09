Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

