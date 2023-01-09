Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.13. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

