Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

