Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,368. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

