Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 229,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

