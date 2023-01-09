Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 4,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 73,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFXT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Enerflex Stock Up 9.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10.

About Enerflex

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.14 million during the quarter.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

