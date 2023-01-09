Enigma Price Reaches $0.0049 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $67,458.05 and $83,710.70 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00447792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01435737 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.47 or 0.31628421 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

