Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $294.09 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003705 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00443688 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01440358 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.38 or 0.31338582 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.