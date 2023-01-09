ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $366.63 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00019605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $366.63 million and $22.00 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.37079442 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,522,149.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

