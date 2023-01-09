Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.43.

ETSY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

