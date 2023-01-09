Eukles Asset Management Buys 352 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 155,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,800. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

