Eukles Asset Management Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

