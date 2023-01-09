Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.19. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.