Eukles Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 134,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.75 and a 200 day moving average of $282.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $383.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

