Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.61 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00020812 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $35.61 million and $1.23 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

