Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,711,000 after purchasing an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4,005.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

