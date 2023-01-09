Everdome Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.95 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and $3.95 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

