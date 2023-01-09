Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €19.85 ($21.11). 683,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.04.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

