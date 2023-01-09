Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.19, but opened at $50.75. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 41,695 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

