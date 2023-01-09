Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Stock Performance
STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.