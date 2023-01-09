Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.41% of Extra Space Storage worth $95,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.80. 8,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.