Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.17. 221,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,165,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.