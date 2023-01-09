Fellaz (FLZ) Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00007388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $209,532.78 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00444876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01433861 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,452.57 or 0.31422490 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

