Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $132.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.