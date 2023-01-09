Financial Contrast: Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A -83.13% -1.25% Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 4.42 -$153.38 million ($0.49) -1.92

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nauticus Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nauticus Robotics and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 458.51%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

