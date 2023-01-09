Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.68. 1,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $241.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.