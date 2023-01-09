Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 11,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

