Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.97. 30,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.15 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

