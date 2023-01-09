Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,040 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.35.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

