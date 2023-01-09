Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,495.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £124.95 ($150.54) and last traded at £124.95 ($150.54), with a volume of 115389 shares. The stock had previously closed at £119.95 ($144.52).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a £110 ($132.53) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £140.18 ($168.90).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of £116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of £103.40. The stock has a market cap of £22.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

