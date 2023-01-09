Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.46.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $74.39.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.