Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms have commented on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fraport from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

