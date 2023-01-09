Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is Folketrygdfondet’s 3rd Largest Position

Folketrygdfondet trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 813,387 shares during the period. Frontline makes up about 2.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned 4.46% of Frontline worth $108,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

FRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 51,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,335. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

