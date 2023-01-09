Function X Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $65.74 million and $325,977.87 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003733 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00447400 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.01435453 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.46 or 0.31600747 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
