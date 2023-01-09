Function X Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $65.74 million and $325,977.87 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00447400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.01435453 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.46 or 0.31600747 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

