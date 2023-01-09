G999 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,675.77 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,675.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00064673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000202 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

