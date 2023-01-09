Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,859 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group accounts for approximately 10.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,100. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.52%.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

