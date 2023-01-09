Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 378,659 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378,659 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 157,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 5,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,950. The stock has a market cap of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.