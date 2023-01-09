Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $584,028.64

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $584,028.64 and approximately $2,789.19 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

