Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Getlink Stock Down 0.1 %

GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Getlink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.