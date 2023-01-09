Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Stock Down 0.1 %

GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.