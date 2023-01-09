Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land comprises about 0.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

