Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 499,159 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $38.36.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 23,071,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,832 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 158,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.