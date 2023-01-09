Glynn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Farfetch worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 117,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

