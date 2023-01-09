Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0277 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $454,707.77 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00443706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01439219 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.88 or 0.31339844 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

