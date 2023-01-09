Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Reaches $5,199.87

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 74.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $144,265.74 and $5,199.87 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 93.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

