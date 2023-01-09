Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 36,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 37,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.78. 29,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,602. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

