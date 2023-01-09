Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,145,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

