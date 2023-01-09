Gouws Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. 38,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

