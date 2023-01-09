Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Flex accounts for about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned 0.05% of Flex worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,000. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

