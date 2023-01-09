Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 210 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

