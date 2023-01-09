Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

ETR:GLJ opened at €23.30 ($24.79) on Thursday. Grenke has a 12 month low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($35.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

